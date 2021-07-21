Start the Problem, Start the Clock

210721-N-NQ285-1902
ARABIAN GULF (July 21, 2021) A UH-1Y Huey helicopter attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) performs flight operations above amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) during a visit, board, search and seizure training exercise in the Arabian Gulf, July 21. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)
|07.21.2021
|08.02.2021 01:52
|6761678
|210721-N-NQ285-1902
|5532x3112
|1.31 MB
|ARABIAN GULF
|2
|2
