210721-N-NQ285-1675

ARABIAN GULF (July 21, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit repel from a UH-1Y Huey helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), onto the flight deck of dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a visit, board, search and seizure training exercise in the Arabian Gulf, July 21. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 01:52 Photo ID: 6761676 VIRIN: 210721-N-NQ285-1675 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 1.3 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Start the Problem, Start the Clock [Image 7 of 7], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.