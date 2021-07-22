Formation in the Arabian Gulf

210722-N-NQ285-1034

ARABIAN GULF (July 22, 2021) British Royal Navy guided-missile frigate HMS Montrose (F 236), left, and guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) transit in the Arabian Sea, July 22. Monterey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

