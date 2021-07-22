Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210722-N-NQ285-1034
    ARABIAN GULF (July 22, 2021) British Royal Navy guided-missile frigate HMS Montrose (F 236), left, and guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) transit in the Arabian Sea, July 22. Monterey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

    VIRIN: 210722-N-NQ285-1034
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    This work, Formation in the Arabian Gulf [Image 7 of 7], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG
    USN News

