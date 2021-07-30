Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, and his family pose for a picture with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards following his promotion ceremony to his current rank. Governor Edwards presided over the private ceremony at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on July 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Maj. Gen. Waddell joined the United States Army for four years prior to transferring to the Louisiana National Guard in 1995. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)
La. National Guard adjutant general promoted to two-star general
