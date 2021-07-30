Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, is promoted by his wife, Lisa, and John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana, during a private ceremony held at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on July 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Maj. Gen. Waddell was appointed to his current position as adjutant general in January 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 21:54 Photo ID: 6761483 VIRIN: 210730-Z-VU198-1001 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 511.24 KB Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. National Guard adjutant general promoted to two-star general [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Toby Valadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.