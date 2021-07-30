Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, is promoted by his wife, Lisa, and John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana, during a private ceremony held at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on July 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Maj. Gen. Waddell was appointed to his current position as adjutant general in January 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)
La. National Guard adjutant general promoted to two-star general
