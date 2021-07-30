La. National Guard adjutant general promoted to two-star general

Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, returns the salute of Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman, senior enlisted leader LANG, as his two-star flag is unfurled during his promotion ceremony at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on July 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. in Baton Rouge, La. Maj. Gen. Waddell holds a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College and a Master’s in Homeland Security from Northwestern State University. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

