    La. National Guard adjutant general promoted to two-star general [Image 3 of 4]

    La. National Guard adjutant general promoted to two-star general

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, hugs his wife, Lisa, as he gives her a bouquet of red roses in appreciation for her unwavering support during his promotion ceremony in the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on July 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Maj. Gen. Waddell is the father of three children and the grandfather of three. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 21:54
    Photo ID: 6761485
    VIRIN: 210730-Z-VU198-1003
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 588.46 KB
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. National Guard adjutant general promoted to two-star general [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Toby Valadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

