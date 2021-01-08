U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Smith, 509th Munitions Squadron munitions systems crew chief and U.S. Air Force High Power Rifle Team member, uses a spotting scope as Bradley Williams, a Small Arms Firing School student, shoots a target 200 yards away, at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2021. The SAFS course is held on the Viale Range which was named after Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Robert Viale, 37th Infantry Division. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 20:19 Photo ID: 6761374 VIRIN: 210801-F-SG855-1238 Resolution: 5004x4003 Size: 12.78 MB Location: CAMP PERRY, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Small Arms Firing School M16 match [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.