Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Small Arms Firing School M16 match [Image 9 of 9]

    Small Arms Firing School M16 match

    CAMP PERRY, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Parker McCauley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Smith, 509th Munitions Squadron munitions systems crew chief and U.S. Air Force High Power Rifle Team member, uses a spotting scope as Bradley Williams, a Small Arms Firing School student, shoots a target 200 yards away, at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2021. The SAFS course is held on the Viale Range which was named after Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Robert Viale, 37th Infantry Division. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 20:19
    Photo ID: 6761374
    VIRIN: 210801-F-SG855-1238
    Resolution: 5004x4003
    Size: 12.78 MB
    Location: CAMP PERRY, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Arms Firing School M16 match [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civilian Marksmanship Program
    National Matches
    U.S. Air Force High Power Rifle Team
    USAF Shooting Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT