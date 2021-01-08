Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Small Arms Firing School M16 match [Image 7 of 9]

    Small Arms Firing School M16 match

    CAMP PERRY, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Parker McCauley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Caleb Smith, 509th Munitions Squadron munitions systems crew chief and U.S. Air Force High Power Rifle Team member, looks down a spotting scope while coaching Small Arms Firing School students to track their accuracy at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2021. The instructors used spotting scopes to watch the targets of their students to keep score during the competition phase of the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 20:23
    Photo ID: 6761368
    VIRIN: 210801-F-SG855-1225
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.39 MB
    Location: CAMP PERRY, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Arms Firing School M16 match [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match
    Small Arms Firing School M16 match

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civilian Marksmanship Program
    National Matches
    U.S. Air Force High Power Rifle Team
    USAF Shooting Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT