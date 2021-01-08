Small Arms Firing School M16 match

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Caleb Smith, 509th Munitions Squadron munitions systems crew chief and U.S. Air Force High Power Rifle Team member, assists Emma Radford, a Small Arms Firing School student, with adjusting the sling of an M16 to fire from the seated position at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2021. Match shooters set up their sling and the zero on their rifles depending on the position they’ll be in to maximize accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

Date Posted: 08.01.2021
Location: CAMP PERRY, OH, US