Ryan Wagner, a Small Arms Firing School student, loads a .223 caliber round into an M4 carbine at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2021. The SAFS course has students fire both individual rounds over the course of 15 minutes and rapid fire in a minute at a target 200 yards away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 20:20
|Photo ID:
|6761369
|VIRIN:
|210801-F-SG855-1229
|Resolution:
|5312x3794
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PERRY, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Small Arms Firing School M16 match [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT