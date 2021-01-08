Small Arms Firing School M16 match

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP PERRY, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Parker McCauley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Ryan Wagner, a Small Arms Firing School student, loads a .223 caliber round into an M4 carbine at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2021. The SAFS course has students fire both individual rounds over the course of 15 minutes and rapid fire in a minute at a target 200 yards away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 20:20
    Photo ID: 6761369
    VIRIN: 210801-F-SG855-1229
    Resolution: 5312x3794
    Size: 11.17 MB
    Location: CAMP PERRY, OH, US 
    Civilian Marksmanship Program
    National Matches
    U.S. Air Force High Power Rifle Team
    USAF Shooting Team

