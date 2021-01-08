Ryan Wagner, a Small Arms Firing School student, loads a .223 caliber round into an M4 carbine at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2021. The SAFS course has students fire both individual rounds over the course of 15 minutes and rapid fire in a minute at a target 200 yards away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 20:20 Photo ID: 6761369 VIRIN: 210801-F-SG855-1229 Resolution: 5312x3794 Size: 11.17 MB Location: CAMP PERRY, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Small Arms Firing School M16 match [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.