Lt. Col. Christopher Goshorn, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks to his Airmen during the group’s Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony July 23 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 25 maintainers and pilots participated in this annual ceremony that officially connects the Airman with the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US