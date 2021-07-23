Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Edwards, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, explains what is expected of a crew chief July 23 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Edwards spoke to F-15 and F-16 maintenance Airmen during their Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony. Approximately 25 maintainers and pilots participated in this annual ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 17:03
|Photo ID:
|6761317
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-oc707-0400
|Resolution:
|3000x2355
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dedicated crew chief ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
