Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Edwards, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, explains what is expected of a crew chief July 23 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Edwards spoke to F-15 and F-16 maintenance Airmen during their Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony. Approximately 25 maintainers and pilots participated in this annual ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 17:03 Photo ID: 6761317 VIRIN: 210723-F-oc707-0400 Resolution: 3000x2355 Size: 2.92 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dedicated crew chief ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.