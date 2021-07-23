Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, shakes hands with his officially assigned crew chief July 23 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 25 maintainers greeted and saluted their respective pilot after being assigned to their aircraft during the 96th Maintenance Group’s Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

