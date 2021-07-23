Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dedicated crew chief ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    Dedicated crew chief ceremony

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Samuel King    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 96th Maintenance and Operations Group members stand at attention during the National Anthem during the Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony July 23 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 25 maintainers and pilots participated in this annual ceremony that officially connects the Airman with the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 17:03
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    crew chief
    eglin
    florida
    aircraft
    test

