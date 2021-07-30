Exercise Cutlass Express 21.

210730-N- TI693-1140



MOMBASA, Kenya (July 30, 2021) Service members from the Comorian military prepare to go on a walkthrough of a simulated visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) evolution as part of exercise Cutlass Express 2021, in Mombasa, Kenya, July 30, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / Released)

