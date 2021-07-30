Exercise Cutlass Express 21.

210730-N- TI693-1052



MOMBASA, Kenya (July 30, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Marsellin Agossuo, from Omaha, Nebraska, assigned to the U.S. Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command, Bethesda, Maryland, provides French translation support during a maritime law class during exercise Cutlass Express 2021, in Mombasa, Kenya, July 30, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / Released)

