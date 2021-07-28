210728-N- TI693-1003



MOMBASA, Kenya (July 28, 2021) Lt. James Moxness, judge advocate, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, from Tucson, Arizona, provides a brief on rules of engagement at the joint operations center during exercise Cutlass Express 2021, in Mombasa, Kenya, July 28, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 10:20 Photo ID: 6761175 VIRIN: 210728-N-TI693-1003 Resolution: 5462x3901 Size: 1.44 MB Location: MOMBASA, KE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cutlass Express 21 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.