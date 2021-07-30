Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-174th Takes Part in Exercise Forager 21 [Image 4 of 5]

    1-174th Takes Part in Exercise Forager 21

    GUAM

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Spc. Olivia Lauer 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Ohio National Guard's Sgt. Saylor Knebel, assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, operates the Avenger Air Defense System remotely during exercise Forager 21 on July 30, 2021, Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands. The Avenger is a self-propelled surface-to-air missile system which provides mobile, short-range air defense protection for ground units. Exercise Forager 21 is an opportunity for U.S. Army Pacific to integrate innovation and experimentation across the multi-domain force in an archipelagic environment. (Photo by Army Spc. Olivia Lauer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 03:46
    Photo ID: 6761106
    VIRIN: 210730-A-AZ941-273
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-174th Takes Part in Exercise Forager 21 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Guam
    Army National Guard
    Avenger
    Forager 21
    1-174 Air Defense Artillery Regiment

