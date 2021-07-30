Ohio National Guard's Sgt. Saylor Knebel, assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, operates the Avenger Air Defense System remotely during exercise Forager 21 on July 30, 2021, Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands. The Avenger is a self-propelled surface-to-air missile system which provides mobile, short-range air defense protection for ground units. Exercise Forager 21 is an opportunity for U.S. Army Pacific to integrate innovation and experimentation across the multi-domain force in an archipelagic environment. (Photo by Army Spc. Olivia Lauer)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 03:46
|Photo ID:
|6761106
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-AZ941-273
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-174th Takes Part in Exercise Forager 21 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1-174th Takes Part in Exercise Forager 21
