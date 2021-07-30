1-174th Takes Part in Exercise Forager 21

Ohio National Guard's Staff Sgt. Mark Moeller and Sgt. Saylor Knebel, assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, operate the Avenger Air Defense System remotely during exercise Forager 21 on July 30, 2021, Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands. The Avenger is a self-propelled surface-to-air missile system which provides mobile, short-range air defense protection for ground units. Exercise Forager 21 enhances our ability to dynamically employ forces to address the full range of security concerns in support of our regional alliances and international agreements across all domains. (Photo by Army Spc. Olivia Lauer)

