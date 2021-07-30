1-174th Takes Part in Exercise Forager 21

Ohio National Guard's Spc. Kiya Marshall and Staff Sgt. Tyler Hamilton, assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, operate a man-portable air-defense system to engage an enemy aircraft during exercise Forager 21 on July 30, 2021, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The Avenger is a self-propelled surface-to-air missile system which provides mobile, short-range air defense protection for ground units. Exercise Forager 21 is a U.S. Army Pacific exercise designed to test and refine the Theater Army’s ability to flow landpower forces into the theater, execute command and control of those forces, and effectively employ them in support of our allies, partners, and national security objectives in the region. (Photo by Army Spc. Olivia Lauer)

