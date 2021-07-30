Ohio National Guard's Sgt. Michael Meier, assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, stages the Avenger Air Defense System during exercise Forager 21 on July 30, 2021, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The Avenger is a self-propelled surface-to-air missile system which provides mobile, short-range air defense protection for ground units. Exercise Forager 21 exercises our ability to conduct strategic deployment and Joint operational maneuver of forces into and across the Indo-Pacific theater. (Photo by Army Spc. Olivia Lauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 03:48 Photo ID: 6761105 VIRIN: 210730-A-AZ941-175 Resolution: 5882x3922 Size: 2.74 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-174th Takes Part in Exercise Forager 21 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.