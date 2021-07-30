An AC-47 from Topeka, Kansas soars over interior Wisconsin during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, July 30, 2021. The AC-47 is part of a gunship legacy flight which paid tribute to Air Force Special Operations Command’s heritage and showcased its newest gunship to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 17:09
|Photo ID:
|6760891
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-HA566-0160
|Resolution:
|8484x6363
|Size:
|44.55 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gunship Legacy Flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Christopher Boitz, identified by DVIDS
