An AC-47 from Topeka, Kansas soars over interior Wisconsin during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, July 30, 2021. The AC-47 is part of a gunship legacy flight which paid tribute to Air Force Special Operations Command’s heritage and showcased its newest gunship to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6760891 VIRIN: 210730-F-HA566-0160 Resolution: 8484x6363 Size: 44.55 MB Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunship Legacy Flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Christopher Boitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.