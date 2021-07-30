Gunship Legacy Flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

An AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla., soars over interior Wisconsin during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, July 30, 2021. The AC-130J is part of a gunship legacy flight which paid tribute to Air Force Special Operations Command’s heritage and showcased its newest gunship to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz)

Date Taken: 07.30.2021
Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US