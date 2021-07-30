Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunship Legacy Flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    Gunship Legacy Flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    An AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla., soars over interior Wisconsin during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, July 30, 2021. The AC-130J is part of a gunship legacy flight which paid tribute to Air Force Special Operations Command’s heritage and showcased its newest gunship to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 17:08
    Photo ID: 6760889
    VIRIN: 210730-F-HA566-0100
    Resolution: 4369x3277
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunship Legacy Flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Christopher Boitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Air Force
    Boitz
    EAA
    Osh21

