Gunship Legacy Flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

An AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla., soars over interior Wisconsin during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, July 30, 2021. The AC-130J is part of a gunship legacy flight which paid tribute to Air Force Special Operations Command’s heritage and showcased its newest gunship to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz)
|07.30.2021
|07.31.2021 17:08
|6760889
|210730-F-HA566-0100
|4369x3277
|8.04 MB
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|6
|1
