CV-22 Osprey showcases capabilities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

A CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla., approaches Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, July 30, 2021. The Osprey participated in an aerial refueling demonstration and also displayed its rapid infiltration and exfiltration capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz)

