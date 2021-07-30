Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CV-22 Osprey showcases capabilities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 3 of 4]

    CV-22 Osprey showcases capabilities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    A CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla., approaches Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, July 30, 2021. The Osprey participated in an aerial refueling demonstration and also displayed its rapid infiltration and exfiltration capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
