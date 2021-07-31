Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Here you go... [Image 5 of 5]

    Here you go...

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S. Airman 2nd Lt. Dennis Tukavev, operations officer, 86th Airlift Wing, gives a face mask to a child during a civic engagement event in Vaziani, Georgia, July 31, 2021. The Airmen collected children’s toys, clothing, school supplies and other items from their Ramstein Air Base, Germany community to deliver to the children of Vaziani during Agile Spirit 21. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 07:52
    Photo ID: 6760586
    VIRIN: 210731-A-PZ950-0187
    Resolution: 6178x4119
    Size: 16.43 MB
    Location: VAZIANI, GE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Here you go... [Image 5 of 5], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bringing the Boxes
    Setting up the Delivery
    Helping our partners
    Having a ball.
    Here you go...

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GEORGIA
    USAFE
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Vaziani

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT