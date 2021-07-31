Bringing the Boxes

U.S. Airman Staff Sgt. Tyler Nakamura, a cyber transport sergeant with the Hilo, Hawaii-based 291st Combat Communication Squadron, delivers boxes of toys to children during a civic engagement event in Vaziani, Georgia, July 31, 2021. The Airmen collected children’s toys, clothing, school supplies and other items from their Ramstein Air Base, Germany community to deliver to the children of Vaziani during Agile Spirit 21. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

