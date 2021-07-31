U.S. Airman Staff Sgt. Tyler Nakamura, a cyber transport sergeant with the Hilo, Hawaii-based 291st Combat Communication Squadron, delivers boxes of toys to children during a civic engagement event in Vaziani, Georgia, July 31, 2021. The Airmen collected children’s toys, clothing, school supplies and other items from their Ramstein Air Base, Germany community to deliver to the children of Vaziani during Agile Spirit 21. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6760582
|VIRIN:
|210731-A-PZ950-155
|Resolution:
|5958x3972
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bringing the Boxes [Image 5 of 5], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
