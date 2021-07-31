Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bringing the Boxes [Image 1 of 5]

    Bringing the Boxes

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S. Airman Staff Sgt. Tyler Nakamura, a cyber transport sergeant with the Hilo, Hawaii-based 291st Combat Communication Squadron, delivers boxes of toys to children during a civic engagement event in Vaziani, Georgia, July 31, 2021. The Airmen collected children’s toys, clothing, school supplies and other items from their Ramstein Air Base, Germany community to deliver to the children of Vaziani during Agile Spirit 21. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 07:51
    Photo ID: 6760582
    VIRIN: 210731-A-PZ950-155
    Resolution: 5958x3972
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: VAZIANI, GE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bringing the Boxes [Image 5 of 5], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bringing the Boxes
    Setting up the Delivery
    Helping our partners
    Having a ball.
    Here you go...

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GEORGIA
    USAFE
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Vaziani

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT