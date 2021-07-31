Having a ball.

U.S. Airman 1st Class Alicia Wallace, aircrew flight equipment airman, 86th Airlift Wing, gives a toy to a child during a civic engagement event in Vaziani, Georgia, July 31, 2021. The Airmen collected children’s toys, clothing, school supplies and other items from their Ramstein Air Base, Germany community to deliver to the children of Vaziani during Agile Spirit 21. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)
