U.S. Airmen deployed to Tbilisi, Georgia, in support of Agile Spirit 21, prepare to deliver toys to children during a civic engagement in Vaziani, Georgia, July 31, 2021. The Airmen collected children’s toys, clothing, school supplies and other items from their Ramstein Air Base, Germany community, to deliver to the children of Vaziani. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6760583
|VIRIN:
|210731-A-PZ950-0186
|Resolution:
|5043x3362
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Setting up the Delivery [Image 5 of 5], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
