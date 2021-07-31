U.S. Airmen deployed to Tbilisi, Georgia, in support of Agile Spirit 21, prepare to deliver toys to children during a civic engagement in Vaziani, Georgia, July 31, 2021. The Airmen collected children’s toys, clothing, school supplies and other items from their Ramstein Air Base, Germany community, to deliver to the children of Vaziani. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 07:51 Photo ID: 6760583 VIRIN: 210731-A-PZ950-0186 Resolution: 5043x3362 Size: 9.89 MB Location: VAZIANI, GE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Setting up the Delivery [Image 5 of 5], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.