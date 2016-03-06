1TSC battlefield circulation

Riggers from the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based 151th Quartermaster Detachment hustle to assemble and pack boxes of critical medical and other supplies for an upcoming airdrop mission to resupply warfighters in the field at the Eric T. Burri U.S. Army Rigging Facility, Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, July 28, 2021,. After the boxes are packed, the riggers palletize them with layers of corrugated cardboard to cushion their landing and attach the parachutes before transporting them to the flight line. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

