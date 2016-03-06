Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1TSC battlefield circulation [Image 8 of 8]

    1TSC battlefield circulation

    QATAR

    06.03.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Riggers from the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based 151th Quartermaster Detachment hustle to assemble and pack boxes of critical medical and other supplies for an upcoming airdrop mission to resupply warfighters in the field at the Eric T. Burri U.S. Army Rigging Facility, Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, July 28, 2021,. After the boxes are packed, the riggers palletize them with layers of corrugated cardboard to cushion their landing and attach the parachutes before transporting them to the flight line. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

