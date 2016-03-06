The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. presents Spc. Skylar Sayre, a rigger with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 151th Quartermaster Detachment, with his commander's coin during the general's July 28, 2021 visit to the Eric T. Burri U.S. Army Rigging Facility at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar. The general toured the facility as part of his battlefield circulation to units in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2016 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 07:01 Photo ID: 6760560 VIRIN: 210728-A-VQ285-806 Resolution: 5465x3036 Size: 878.27 KB Location: QA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1TSC battlefield circulation [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.