    1TSC battlefield circulation [Image 5 of 8]

    1TSC battlefield circulation

    QATAR

    06.03.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. presents Spc. Skylar Sayre, a rigger with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 151th Quartermaster Detachment, with his commander's coin during the general's July 28, 2021 visit to the Eric T. Burri U.S. Army Rigging Facility at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar. The general toured the facility as part of his battlefield circulation to units in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

    This work, 1TSC battlefield circulation [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    1TSC
    Al Udeid
    Riggers
    MG Russell

