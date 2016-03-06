The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. presents Spc. Skylar Sayre, a rigger with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 151th Quartermaster Detachment, with his commander's coin during the general's July 28, 2021 visit to the Eric T. Burri U.S. Army Rigging Facility at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar. The general toured the facility as part of his battlefield circulation to units in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 07:01
|Photo ID:
|6760560
|VIRIN:
|210728-A-VQ285-806
|Resolution:
|5465x3036
|Size:
|878.27 KB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1TSC battlefield circulation [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT