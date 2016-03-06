1TSC battlefield circulation

The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. presents Spc. Ederson Dos Santos, a rigger with the Fort Bragg, North Carolina., based 151th Quartermaster Detachment, with his commander's coin during his visit to the Eric T. Burri U.S. Army Rigging Facility at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, July 28, 2021. The general toured the facility as part of his battlefield circulation to units in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

