1TSC battlefield circulation

During a visit to the Eric T. Burri U.S. Army Rigging Facility at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, July 28, 2021, the 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. looks into a box riggers from the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based 151th Quartermaster Detachment were packing onto pallets for an upcoming airdrop mission to resupply warfighters. The 1st TSC is responsible for all logistics in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)
