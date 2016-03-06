Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1TSC battlefield circulation [Image 7 of 8]

    1TSC battlefield circulation

    QATAR

    06.03.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    During a visit to the Eric T. Burri U.S. Army Rigging Facility at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, July 28, 2021, the 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. looks into a box riggers from the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based 151th Quartermaster Detachment were packing onto pallets for an upcoming airdrop mission to resupply warfighters. The 1st TSC is responsible for all logistics in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2016
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 07:00
    Photo ID: 6760562
    VIRIN: 210728-A-VQ285-813
    Resolution: 4344x3103
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1TSC battlefield circulation [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    1TSC
    Al Udeid
    Riggers
    MG Russell

