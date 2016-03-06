During a visit to the Eric T. Burri U.S. Army Rigging Facility at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, July 28, 2021, the 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. looks into a box riggers from the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based 151th Quartermaster Detachment were packing onto pallets for an upcoming airdrop mission to resupply warfighters. The 1st TSC is responsible for all logistics in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2016 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 07:00 Photo ID: 6760562 VIRIN: 210728-A-VQ285-813 Resolution: 4344x3103 Size: 1.01 MB Location: QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1TSC battlefield circulation [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.