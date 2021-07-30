210730-N-BR419-1101 ARABIAN SEA (July 30, 2021) – Information Systems Technician 1st Class Andrew Montgomery, center, directs Religious Program Specialist Seaman Recruit Michael Chadwell, left, and Intelligence Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joey Wilson, right, where to install cables in a passageway aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 30. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 23:52 Photo ID: 6760366 VIRIN: 210730-N-BR419-1101 Resolution: 947x1420 Size: 1.06 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Cable Installation [Image 8 of 8], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.