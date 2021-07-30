USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Cable Installation

210730-N-BR419-1043 ARABIAN SEA (July 30, 2021) – Intelligence Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joey Wilson installs cables in a passageway aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 30. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

