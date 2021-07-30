Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Cable Installation [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Cable Installation

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210730-N-BR419-1060 ARABIAN SEA (July 30, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Apprentice Christopher Strasser installs cables in a passageway aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 30. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    VIRIN: 210730-N-BR419-1060
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Cable Installation [Image 8 of 8], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    cable installation

