U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in a KC-130J Super Hercules for a rapid infiltration mission in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, Australia, July 29, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 01:09 Photo ID: 6760345 VIRIN: 210729-M-ST088-2023 Resolution: 5858x3905 Size: 9.53 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 transport HIMAR [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.