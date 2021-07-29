Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 transport HIMAR [Image 17 of 17]

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 transport HIMAR

    TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in a KC-130J Super Hercules for a rapid infiltration mission in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, Australia, July 29, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 01:09
    Photo ID: 6760345
    VIRIN: 210729-M-ST088-2023
    Resolution: 5858x3905
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 transport HIMAR [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    KC-130
    Aerial Refueling
    RAAF
    Talisman Sabre 21

