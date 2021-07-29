Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 transport HIMAR

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Campbell, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, ground guides a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) off a KC-130J Super Hercules during a HIMARS rapid infiltration in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, Australia, July 29, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

