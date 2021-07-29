U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 off-load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in a KC-130J Super Hercules after a rapid infiltration mission in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 from Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 29, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 01:12
|Photo ID:
|6760344
|VIRIN:
|210729-M-ST088-2024
|Resolution:
|5895x3316
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 transport HIMAR [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
