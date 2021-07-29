Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 transport HIMAR [Image 14 of 17]

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 transport HIMAR

    TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, teach Australian Defense Force members about High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, Australia, July 29, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 01:14
    Photo ID: 6760338
    VIRIN: 210729-M-ST088-2022
    Resolution: 5837x3283
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 transport HIMAR [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    KC-130
    Aerial Refueling
    RAAF
    Talisman Sabre 21

