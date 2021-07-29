Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 transport HIMAR

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, teach Australian Defense Force members about High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, Australia, July 29, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

