Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle prepares to serve as a surgical first assistant for an emergent exploratory laparotomy surgery simulation.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 22:16
|Photo ID:
|6760284
|VIRIN:
|210729-D-MN108-676
|Resolution:
|4920x3716
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Surgeon General participates in a medical trauma simulation at Tripler Army Medical Center [Image 4 of 4], by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT