Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 22:16 Photo ID: 6760282 VIRIN: 210729-D-MN108-282 Resolution: 3276x3746 Size: 1.6 MB Location: HI, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Surgeon General participates in a medical trauma simulation at Tripler Army Medical Center [Image 4 of 4], by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.