U.S. Army Surgeon General participates in a medical trauma simulation at Tripler Army Medical Center

Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle assists General Surgery Chief Resident Maj. (Dr.) Kelli Tavares during a simulated emergent exploratory laparotomy.



Tripler Medical Simulation Center holds three major accreditations which includes the Society of Simulation in Healthcare (SSH), top tier Comprehensive American College of Surgeons Accredited Educational Institute (ACS AEI) and the American Society of Anesthesia Maintenance of Certification in Anesthesia (MOCA). Having a top tier accredited simulation center allows TAMC to train the full spectrum of a ready medical force by providing direct support to resident Graduate Medical Education (GME), individual skill building, procedural skill building, Individual Critical Task List (ICTL) training, 68W sustainment training, nursing skill competency maintenance, team skill building, multidisciplinary crisis team building (Mock Code), and Trauma System Assessment Training (TSAT).

