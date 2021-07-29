Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Surgeon General participates in a medical trauma simulation at Tripler Army Medical Center

    U.S. Army Surgeon General participates in a medical trauma simulation at Tripler Army Medical Center

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Mackenzie Walsh 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle assists General Surgery Chief Resident Maj. (Dr.) Kelli Tavares during a simulated emergent exploratory laparotomy.

    Tripler Medical Simulation Center holds three major accreditations which includes the Society of Simulation in Healthcare (SSH), top tier Comprehensive American College of Surgeons Accredited Educational Institute (ACS AEI) and the American Society of Anesthesia Maintenance of Certification in Anesthesia (MOCA). Having a top tier accredited simulation center allows TAMC to train the full spectrum of a ready medical force by providing direct support to resident Graduate Medical Education (GME), individual skill building, procedural skill building, Individual Critical Task List (ICTL) training, 68W sustainment training, nursing skill competency maintenance, team skill building, multidisciplinary crisis team building (Mock Code), and Trauma System Assessment Training (TSAT).

