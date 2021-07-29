Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Surgeon General participates in a medical trauma simulation at Tripler Army Medical Center [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Surgeon General participates in a medical trauma simulation at Tripler Army Medical Center

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Mackenzie Walsh 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Col. Dwight Kellicut, Tripler's Deputy Commander, Directorate of Academics, Research, and Training, leads Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle through a medical trauma simulation.

    This work, U.S. Army Surgeon General participates in a medical trauma simulation at Tripler Army Medical Center [Image 4 of 4], by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combat medic
    Tripler Army Medical Center
    medical readiness
    MEDCOMM
    Regional Health Command-Pacific
    trauma simulation

