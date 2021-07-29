Cris Kaniaupio, IPMC Integrated Team Leader, performs Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) on Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough.
Auricular (ear) acupuncture is aimed at decreasing sympathetic arousal as a component of our self-regulation training in our integrated program. It can also treat opiate withdrawal & addiction.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 22:16
|Photo ID:
|6760277
|VIRIN:
|210729-D-MN108-056
|Resolution:
|3518x4462
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Army Surgeon General visits Tripler's U.S Army Surgeon General visits Tripler's Interdisciplinary Pain Management Center [Image 5 of 5], by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT