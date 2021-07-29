Cris Kaniaupio, IPMC Integrated Team Leader, performs Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) on Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough.



Auricular (ear) acupuncture is aimed at decreasing sympathetic arousal as a component of our self-regulation training in our integrated program. It can also treat opiate withdrawal & addiction.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 22:16 Photo ID: 6760277 VIRIN: 210729-D-MN108-056 Resolution: 3518x4462 Size: 2.26 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S Army Surgeon General visits Tripler's U.S Army Surgeon General visits Tripler's Interdisciplinary Pain Management Center [Image 5 of 5], by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.