    U.S Army Surgeon General visits Tripler's Interdisciplinary Pain Management Center [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S Army Surgeon General visits Tripler's Interdisciplinary Pain Management Center

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Mackenzie Walsh 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    MEDCOMM Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough receives Battlefield Accupuncture (BFA) which provides immediate relief for both acute and chronic pain.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 22:16
    Photo ID: 6760280
    VIRIN: 210729-D-MN108-433
    Resolution: 5360x3466
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Army Surgeon General visits Tripler's Interdisciplinary Pain Management Center [Image 5 of 5], by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    MEDCOMM
    Regional Health Command-Pacific

