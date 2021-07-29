U.S Army Surgeon General visits Tripler's Interdisciplinary Pain Management Center

Cris Kaniaupio, IPMC Integrated Team Lead, explains Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) to Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle and Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough.



Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) is a form of auricular acupuncture provides immediate relief for both acute and chronic pain. BFA is utilized in theatre for pain management.

