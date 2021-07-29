Cris Kaniaupio, IPMC Integrated Team Lead, explains Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) to Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle and Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough.
Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) is a form of auricular acupuncture provides immediate relief for both acute and chronic pain. BFA is utilized in theatre for pain management.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 22:16
|Photo ID:
|6760276
|VIRIN:
|210729-D-MN108-871
|Resolution:
|5234x3563
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Army Surgeon General visits Tripler's Interdisciplinary Pain Management Center [Image 5 of 5], by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS
