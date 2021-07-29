Lt. Gen Scott Dingle watches Cris Kaniaupio, IPMC Integrated Team Lead, perform Battlefield Accupuncture (BFA) on Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough, while Jill Panos, Chief of Interdisciplinary Pain Management Center, explains the process.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 22:16
|Photo ID:
|6760278
|VIRIN:
|210729-D-MN108-232
|Resolution:
|5159x3499
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Army Surgeon General visits Tripler's Interdisciplinary Pain Management Center [Image 5 of 5], by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
