Olympics Volleyball Tournament

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) pose with Patricia Lindorme, center, the ship’s Fitness Boss, after their win during the volleyball tournament at the Mid-Atlantic Summer Olympics, a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation event, at the Shellbank Fitness Center on Langley Air Force Base, in Hampton, Virginia, July 27, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Johnson)

